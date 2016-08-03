SocGen sees elections adding to investment banking challenges

The logo of the French bank Societe Generale is seen in front of the bank's headquarters building at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, April 21, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - A string of elections, such as in the United States this year and in France and Germany next year, are likely to add to the uncertainties surrounding Societe Generale's global markets and investment banking business, the head of the French bank said on Wednesday.

Bank profitability around the world has been hit by near-zero interest rates, Britain's shock vote to leave the European Union, mounting regulatory costs and hefty capital requirements.

Presidential election are due in the United States on Nov. 8, while France and Germany will have elections in 2017, potentially adding to the bank's challenges.

Asked in an interview about his priorities for investment banking, CEO Frederic Oudea said they included monitoring "transformation and cost elements to further improve profitability in the second half (of 2016), which might remain again a bit uncertain with still many political elections".

SocGen's (SOGN.PA) global markets and investor solutions division saw a 36.2 percent fall in net income in the second quarter as equities trading revenue slid 29 percent.

The bank is cutting its retail and investment banking costs a bid to improve profitability but, along with rivals, is struggling to hit its targets as litigation and compliance costs add to the pressures on margins from low interest rates.

France's second-largest listed bank reported net income for the quarter of 1.46 billion euros ($1.64 billion), up 8.1 percent on a year ago, on revenue of 6.98 billion.

The result included a 662 million euros after tax gain on the sale of VISA Europe shares.

The net income beat analysts' average forecast of 1.2 billion euros, and SocGen shares jumped 4 percent in early trading.

SocGen said revenue excluding the VISA transaction was stable in the second quarter, as stronger results in its international retail banking and financial services division helped outweigh a weaker performance in French retail and investment banking.

Highlighting the challenges, SocGen's return on common equity (ROE) - a measure of how well it uses shareholders' money to generate profit - was 7.4 percent in the first half of the year and 8.1 percent in the second quarter.

SocGen warned in February it could not confirm its 10 percent ROE target for 2016, but later in May said it was confident about the outlook for this year.