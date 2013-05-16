Dodging companies before disaster strikes

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Socially responsible investing has long been associated with avoiding companies in “vice businesses” like alcohol, tobacco and weapons.

Yet managers at socially conscious funds say screening companies based on how they treat workers is just as important, especially in light of the April collapse of a factory building in Bangladesh that killed more than 1,200 people. The disaster triggered calls for U.S. retailers such as Wal-Mart and Gap Inc to join a fire- and building-safety agreement backed by some of Europe’s largest apparel brands. Both U.S. companies have so far declined to sign on to the pact, saying their own safety plans will get faster results.

Julie Gorte, senior vice-president at Pax World Funds, which manages approximately $2.8 billion in client assets, says screening companies for workplace safety makes good investment sense. “If a black swan flitters across the sky and causes major liabilities, you can’t get out of the stock fast enough and it will have taken a bath by the time you make a trade.”

Apparel companies have not seen broad declines since the disaster. Yet to Gorte and like-minded investors, evaluating a company’s social policies is another way to find companies that will deliver longer-term value for shareholders.

Over time, these social screens have been shown to produce above-average returns. Companies with a “best in class” environmental screen, for instance, returned an annual return of 13.07 percent from 1995 to 2003, compared with a 9.8 percent gain for “worst in class” companies, according to a 2005 paper by researchers at Holland’s Tillburg University.

More recently, the socially screened $290 million Appleseed Fund has returned an annualized 11.1 percent over the last five years, according to Morningstar data, more than double the 5.4 percent annual gain for the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index over the same time frame.

Here is how three of the best-performing funds in the category are investing.

ARIEL APPRECIATION

Timothy Fidler, a co-manager of the $1.7 billion Ariel Appreciation Fund, evaluates companies in part based on their labor practices.

“If you have a problem, it’s usually reflective of management not doing the right thing, and eventually that shows up in the financials,” he said.

Fidler runs screens to exclude companies whose practices he finds suspect and to highlight those he admires. After that, he says, he is a typical value investor looking for out-of-favor companies trading at a discount. Over the last five years, his fund has returned an annualized 9.9 percent, according to Morningstar. Since the start of the year, meanwhile, his fund is up 21.4 percent, compared with a 16.2 percent jump in the S&P 500.

“We like to find companies that are special and then wait for our price,” Fidler said, noting that he typically sells a company’s shares when they reach his target price or trade at more than 20 times forward earnings.

One recent pick: Tiffany & Co., which he bought in late 2012 after the company’s shares fell more than 10 percent following a sales slowdown in China. The company meets Fidler’s criteria in two ways: Tiffany largely manages its own supply chain, requiring vendors to meet certain standards for workplace safety. And two, its brand name ensures a price premium over competitors such as Blue Nile.

Other top holdings include insurer Aflac, media company Viacom Inc and advertising and marketing company Interpublic Group of Cos Inc.

APPLESEED FUND

Adam Strauss, a co-portfolio manager of the Appleseed Fund, screens for workplace safety. He also avoids investments in alcohol, weapons, tobacco companies - and the “too big to fail” U.S. banks, which he says present another kind of long-term risk. “They will likely threaten the economy again without enormous taxpayer support.”

Strauss is looking for companies with minimum risks and that are trading at least 50 percent below his price target. His top holdings include John B. Sanfilippo & Son, a nut producer and processor with a $218 million market cap that has seen sales volume jump 15.6 percent in its most recent quarter; British grocer Tesco PLC; Microsoft Corp; and Western Union Co.

CALVERT CAPITAL ACCUMULATION

Calvert Investments, a Bethesda, Maryland, fund company with approximately $12.5 billion in assets, will not invest in a company unless it meets minimum workplace safety standards, said Bennett Freeman, a senior vice president at the firm.

The firm owns apparel companies like Ross Stores in its $328 million Calvert Capital Accumulation Fund, which is up 13.2 percent for the year. It has also owned Nike and Gap in the past and is pressing both companies to sign on to the worker safety pact in Bangladesh.

Freeman would not say whether a decision to decline to sign the pact would make a company fail Calvert’s screening process but said such a decision would cause the investment team to reconsider a company. “There is a greater awareness on the part of Main Street investors that these issues matter,” he said.