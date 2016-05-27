FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
'Replica' bottle from 'flipping' video fetches over $15,000 on eBay
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 27, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

'Replica' bottle from 'flipping' video fetches over $15,000 on eBay

Amy Tennery

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A plastic water bottle touted as a replica of the one in a "bottle-flipping" video that went viral has fetched a closing bid of more than $15,000 on internet auction platform eBay.

Videos posted to social media on Tuesday showed North Carolina teenager Mike Senatore flipping a partially full bottle of water onto a table during a school talent show. When the bottle landed successfully, the crowd went wild.

The video turned Senatore into a social media sensation.

"@Mike_Senatore FLIPPED A WATER BOTTLE FOR OUR TALENT SHOW AND ITS THE MOST LIT THING IVER EVER EXPERIENCED," Wes (@WesleyManning6) tweeted on Tuesday.

"I can't lie, it's been an absolutely amazing experience," Senatore told Reuters about his sudden fame. "I'm enjoying my 15 minutes."

Senatore said the auctioned bottle was not the one from the talent show but one that he had flipped before, which his friend had him autograph.

The listing on eBay noted that the original bottle was not available. The auction ended on Thursday.

The seller, who Senatore said was his friend, has another signed replica "flipping" bottle on eBay. As of Friday afternoon, the bidding for that one had reached $6,100.

Reporting By Amy Tennery

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.