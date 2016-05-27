'Replica' bottle from 'flipping' video fetches over $15,000 on eBay

(Reuters) - A plastic water bottle touted as a replica of the one in a "bottle-flipping" video that went viral has fetched a closing bid of more than $15,000 on internet auction platform eBay.

Videos posted to social media on Tuesday showed North Carolina teenager Mike Senatore flipping a partially full bottle of water onto a table during a school talent show. When the bottle landed successfully, the crowd went wild.

The video turned Senatore into a social media sensation.

"@Mike_Senatore FLIPPED A WATER BOTTLE FOR OUR TALENT SHOW AND ITS THE MOST LIT THING IVER EVER EXPERIENCED," Wes (@WesleyManning6) tweeted on Tuesday.

"I can't lie, it's been an absolutely amazing experience," Senatore told Reuters about his sudden fame. "I'm enjoying my 15 minutes."

Senatore said the auctioned bottle was not the one from the talent show but one that he had flipped before, which his friend had him autograph.

The listing on eBay noted that the original bottle was not available. The auction ended on Thursday.

The seller, who Senatore said was his friend, has another signed replica "flipping" bottle on eBay. As of Friday afternoon, the bidding for that one had reached $6,100.