Societe Generale says not interested in Commerzbank

PARIS (Reuters) - Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) denied having any interest in acquiring Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) after a magazine report that France’s second-biggest listed bank and Spain’s Santander (SAN.MC) were mulling a tie-up with the German bank.

“Societe Generale denies any discussions related to a possible acquisition of Commerzbank,” a Societe Generale spokeswoman said in an email on Friday.

German magazine Bilanz reported on Thursday that both SocGen and Santander were mulling a possible tie-up with Commerzbank.