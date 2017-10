A French Bank Societe Generale logo is seen on the facade of their building in Paris, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS (Reuters) - French bank Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) is planning to cut 128 jobs at its Global Banking & Investor Solutions division, the CGT union said in an e-mailed statement Sunday.

CGT did not give a timeframe for the staff reduction.

The job cuts are part of a cost-saving plan announcement by the bank in 2015.

A Societe Generale spokesman declined to comment.