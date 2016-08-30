Two European energy analysts leave Societe Generale

The logo of the French bank Societe Generale is seen in front of the bank's headquarters building at La Defense business and financial district in Courbevoie near Paris, France, April 21, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Two Paris-based analysts covering European natural gas, power, coal and carbon markets at Societe Generale said they are leaving the French investment bank.

Thierry Bros, senior analyst of European gas and liquefied natural gas markets, told Reuters by email he will be visiting professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po).

Paolo Coghe, senior analyst of European power, coal and carbon, said by email separately that he will be focusing on his own energy market consultancy business from autumn.

Societe Generale declined to comment.