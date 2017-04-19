FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
U.S. soda sales drops for 12th straight year: trade publication
#Business News
April 19, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 4 months ago

U.S. soda sales drops for 12th straight year: trade publication

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Regular and mini cans of Coke and Pepsi are pictured in this photo illustration in New York August 5, 2014.Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Sales of soda drinks decreased about 1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row, a report by trade publication Beverage Digest showed, as demand was hit by consumer choosing healthier options and a slew of sugar taxes aimed at stemming obesity and diabetes.

The per capita consumption of soda drinks, including energy drinks, fell to about 642 8-ounce servings last year, the lowest level since 1985, when the Beverage Digest began tracking consumption trends, the publication said on Wednesday.

However, total sales dollars increased 2 percent to $80.6 billion as soft drink makers aggressively pushed smaller packs at higher prices per ounce, while lowering emphasis on large discounts packs, the Beverage Digest said.

Soda makers such as Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) and PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) have been relying on smaller pack sizes and premium packaging to drive margins in developed markets. They are also making more non-carbonated drinks as well as reformulating drinks to lower sugar levels and launch sugar-free versions.

These measures come amid a wave of sugar tax approvals in the United States and Europe.

The consumption of added sugar in foods and beverages has been linked to obesity and type 2 diabetes. The World Health Organization, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the American Heart Association have all recommended reducing consumption of soda as a way to cut down on added sugars.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

