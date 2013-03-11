FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York City mayor says confident will win appeal on soda ban
March 11, 2013 / 10:15 PM / 5 years ago

New York City mayor says confident will win appeal on soda ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks to reporters after his meeting with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington February 27, 2013. Bloomberg met with Biden to discuss ways to decrease gun violence. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said on Monday that a state judge was “totally in error” when he overturned a planned ban on large sugary drinks one day before it was scheduled to take effect and predicted the city would win the case on appeal.

“We think the judge is totally in error in the way he interpreted the law and we are very confident that we will win on appeal,” Bloomberg told reporters hours after the ruling.

The city vowed to appeal the judge’s decision.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Paul Thomasch

