SodaStream shares rally on test to sell PepsiCo drinks
October 24, 2014 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

SodaStream shares rally on test to sell PepsiCo drinks

Anjali Athavaley

2 Min Read

Employees pack boxes of the SodaStream product at the factory in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

(Reuters) - Shares of SodaStream International Ltd (SODA.O) surged on Friday after the at-home soda machine maker said it would sell some PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N) brands in a limited test.

The 10-week trial will begin in a few weeks at Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.O) in Orlando and Tampa, Florida, trade publication Beverage Digest reported. The brands in the test, Pepsi Homemade and Sierra Mist Homemade, are sweetened with sugar and stevia, and not sold in stores, it added.

A Pepsi spokesman confirmed the report.

SodaStream shares surged as much as 24 percent, before trading up 16 percent at $24.56 early Friday afternoon. Pepsi rose 1 percent to $94.64.

“At-home, make-your-own beverages represent an emerging category that has generated interest among some consumers,” Pepsi said in a statement.

“PepsiCo is exploring multiple technologies in this space. SodaStream is one of several companies we’re talking to about potential ideas.”

The Israeli company is not in talks with Pepsi for a broader agreement, it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
