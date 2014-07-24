FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SodaStream in buyout talks: Bloomberg
July 24, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

SodaStream in buyout talks: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Employees pack boxes of the SodaStream product at the factory in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

(Reuters) - Israel-based SodaStream International (SODA.O), which makes home soda machines, is in talks to be taken private in a deal valuing the company at $828 million, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company’s shares rose 19 percent to $34.37 on Thursday.

SodaStream is in talks with an investment firm for a deal that would value the company at about $40 per share, Bloomberg said, adding no final agreement has been reached and talks could still fall apart. (bloom.bg/1qCyoRB)

SodaStream was not immediately available for comment.

Israeli media reported in April the company was in talks to sell a 10 to 16 percent stake to a large strategic entity. The Calcalist financial newspaper identified the potential investor as either PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N), Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS.N) or Starbucks Co (SBUX.O).

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore

