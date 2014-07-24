SodaStream in buyout talks: Bloomberg

Employees pack boxes of the SodaStream product at the factory in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

(Reuters) - Israel-based SodaStream International (SODA.O), which makes home soda machines, is in talks to be taken private in a deal valuing the company at $828 million, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company’s shares rose 19 percent to $34.37 on Thursday.

SodaStream is in talks with an investment firm for a deal that would value the company at about $40 per share, Bloomberg said, adding no final agreement has been reached and talks could still fall apart. (bloom.bg/1qCyoRB)

SodaStream was not immediately available for comment.

Israeli media reported in April the company was in talks to sell a 10 to 16 percent stake to a large strategic entity. The Calcalist financial newspaper identified the potential investor as either PepsiCo Inc (PEP.N), Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DPS.N) or Starbucks Co (SBUX.O).