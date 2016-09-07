FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Sodexo buys U.S. software company Inspirus
#Technology News
September 7, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

France's Sodexo buys U.S. software company Inspirus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of French food services and facilities management group Sodexo is seen at the company headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 18, 2016.Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French facilities management and vouchers group Sodexo said on Wednesday it was buying Inspirus, a U.S. company that sells software that helps employers develop programmes to reward and motivate staff.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Inspirus, based in Fort Worth, Texas, with a staff of 120 and a client base of over 350, will boost Sodexo's footprint in the high-growth employee incentive market and in the United States, the statement said.

It comes two years after Sodexo bought British company Motivcom for 41 million pounds ($54.87 million).

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Edited by Brian Love

