SoftBank shares jump more than 7 percent after Alibaba results
#Global Markets
April 16, 2014 / 12:15 AM / 3 years ago

SoftBank shares jump more than 7 percent after Alibaba results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Softbank Corp's logo is pictured at its branch in Tokyo October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in SoftBank Corp (9984.T) climbed more than 7 percent to a one-week high of 7,518 yen on Wednesday morning after its Chinese e-commerce affiliate Alibaba Group Holding Ltd posted accelerated revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

The Chinese company’s results were released alongside Yahoo Inc’s YHOO.O first-quarter numbers. China’s largest Internet company, which is 24 percent held by Yahoo and 37 percent by Softbank, recorded a doubling in net income to $1.36 billion.

SoftBank shares were the most traded on the main board.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
