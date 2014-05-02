SoftBank preparing 300 billion yen issue of Japan retail bonds: source

A man holding an umbrella walks past the logo of Softbank Corp at its branch in Tokyo April 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese mobile operator SoftBank Corp (9984.T) is preparing to issue 300 billion yen ($2.94 billion) in bonds to Japanese retail investors with a final decision on the issuance expected as early as Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said.

The funds will be used to repay loans and for Sprint Corp (S.N), the No.3 U.S. mobile carrier which SoftBank bought last year, the source said. The source gave no details on the maturity or coupon for the bonds.

A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment.

SoftBank, which is Japan’s No. 3 mobile carrier and aims to become the world’s leading mobile internet company, has been tapping Japan’s retail bond market for funds, finding strong demand from individual investors drawn to the relatively high yields and the company’s stable domestic mobile business.

This would be SoftBank’s largest domestic bond issuance since last June, when it issued 400 billion yen in retail bonds. Those bonds, with a five-year maturity, carried a coupon of 1.74 percent. SoftBank issued another 50 billion yen in bonds to institutional investors in November.

Last year the company issued a total of 700 billion yen in domestic bonds to individual investors and 120 billion yen in bonds to institutional investors. It had 9 trillion yen in interest-bearing debt at the end of 2013.

SoftBank has also proposed an acquisition of No.4 U.S. carrier T-Mobile US Inc TMUS.N to shore up its U.S. operations at Sprint, in which it bought an 80 percent stake last July for $21.6 billion, but has been rebuffed by regulators concerned over competition issues.

SoftBank, Japan’s second-largest company by market value, also stands to reap a sizeable windfall from Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s recent decision to conduct an initial public offering of shares in the United States.

($1 = 102.0350 Japanese Yen)