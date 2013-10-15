FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's SoftBank says in talks to buy Brightstar stake
#Technology News
October 15, 2013 / 11:44 PM / 4 years ago

Japan's SoftBank says in talks to buy Brightstar stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Corp said on Wednesday it was in talks on the purchase of a stake in U.S. wireless device distributor Brightstar Corp, but no decisions had been reached on a possible deal.

The Nikkei business daily reported that the Japanese tech and telecoms group was in the final stages of talks to buy a majority stake in Brightstar in a deal worth more than 100 billion yen ($1 billion).

SoftBank said in a statement: “We are in discussions on this matter but at this time we have not made any decision.”

SoftBank said on Tuesday it would pay 150 billion yen for a 51 percent stake in Finnish mobile game maker Supercell, maker of hit games “Clash of Clans” and “Hay Day”. The latest deal-making drive follows a $21.6 billion acquisition of U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Corp earlier this year.

Reporting by Edmund Klamann; Editing by Paul Tait

