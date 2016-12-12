FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple in talks to invest $1 billion in SoftBank tech fund: source
December 12, 2016 / 6:46 PM / 8 months ago

Apple in talks to invest $1 billion in SoftBank tech fund: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., December 5, 2016.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has held talks to invest up to $1 billion in a new $100 billion tech fund being set up by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

SoftBank is investing at least $25 billion in the fund and has been in talks with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) for an investment that could go up to $45 billion.

SoftBank has said it plans to make future large-scale investments via the tech fund, rather than on its own.

Some of SoftBank's moves have caused concern among analysts, as the firm wrestles with a 13.7 trillion-yen ($119 billion) debt pile.

SoftBank and Apple were not immediately available for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

Through the investment, Apple would hope to gain insight on emerging technologies, the Journal said, adding that the status of the talks could not be learned.

Reporting by Liana Baker in San Francisco and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Savio D'Souza

