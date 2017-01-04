FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Apple confirms $1 billion investment in SoftBank tech fund
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Technology News
January 4, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 8 months ago

Apple confirms $1 billion investment in SoftBank tech fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Apple is seen at a store in Zurich, Switzerland November 22, 2016.Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) confirmed on Wednesday its plans to invest $1 billion in a tech fund being set up by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T).

SoftBank has said it is investing at least $25 billion in the fund and has been in talks with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for an investment that could be as much as $45 billion.

"We believe their new fund will speed the development of technologies which may be strategically important to Apple," company spokesman Josh Rosenstock told Reuters.

SoftBank has also said that it plans to make future large-scale investments via the tech fund, rather than on its own.

Reuters reported in December, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Apple had held talks with SoftBank about the investment.

SoftBank confirmed that Apple invested, said Benjamin Spicehandler, an outside public relations representative for SoftBank. He added that Foxconn, Oracle founder Larry Ellison's family office and chipmaker Qualcomm also have said they intend to invest in the fund.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Dan Grebler

