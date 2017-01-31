FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
SoftBank considers investment of over $1 billion in WeWork - WSJ
#Technology News
January 31, 2017 / 2:26 AM / 7 months ago

SoftBank considers investment of over $1 billion in WeWork - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SoftBank Group Corp Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks at SoftBank World 2016 conference in Tokyo, Japan, July 21, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is considering an investment of more than $1 billion in office-space sharing start-up WeWork, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be among the first from SoftBank's $100 billion technology fund, the WSJ said. on.wsj.com/2jov7Ic

SoftBank and WeWork declined to comment.

WeWork is currently valued at nearly $17 billion and SoftBank's valuation of the company is expected to be at or above this figure, the WSJ said, citing the sources.

SoftBank has earlier discussed an investment in WeWork before pulling out, the Journal reported, citing two people familiar with the matter, and added talks may not result in a deal this time.

Some SoftBank executives have raised questions whether the WeWork deal is over-valued, saying a company in the business of office space is far afield from tech-focused investments, the newspaper reported.

SoftBank also recently held discussions with Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL], though it isn't clear if an investment is in the pipeline, the WSJ reported.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S and Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

