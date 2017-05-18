Japan's Sharp to invest $1 billion in SoftBank's 'Vision' Tech Fund

TOKYO (Reuters) - Sharp Corp said on Thursday it would invest up to $1 billion in SoftBank Group's planned $100 billion Vision fund and that it aims to tap advanced technologies through the investment.

Taiwan's Foxconn, the parent of Sharp, has also said it intends to invest in the fund, as well as Apple Inc and chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said earlier this month that the tech fund, which would be one of the world's largest private equity investors, is expected to be finalised soon.