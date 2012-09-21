FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Softbank: worried iPhone 5 production capacity not enough
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
September 21, 2012 / 1:06 AM / 5 years ago

Softbank: worried iPhone 5 production capacity not enough

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Softbank Corp, one of the two Japanese carriers selling Apple Inc’s iPhone, said it was concerned the U.S. company does not have enough production capacity to meet demand for its latest device.

Demand for the iPhone 5 is greater than the first iPhone, Softbank’s president and founder, Masayoshi Son, said Friday at one of his stores as sales of the phone began.

KDDI Corp, the other Japanese carrier offering the iPhone, said that it had already run out of the iPhone5.

Reporting by Reiji Murai and Maki Shiraki; Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.