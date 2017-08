Shop employees of SoftBank Corp work outside its branch in Tokyo, Japan, August 6, 2015.

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said Wednesday that Ken Miyauchi, head of the group's Japanese telecommunications operations, would become president and chief operating officer to replace Nikesh Arora.

Arora, the former Google executive handpicked by the SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son as his successor, has abruptly quit as president after it became clear that Son wanted to remain at the helm longer than first planned.