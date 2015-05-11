FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Softbank's Arora says no rush to sell Alibaba stake
May 11, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

Softbank's Arora says no rush to sell Alibaba stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank’s Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is not in a rush to sell the company’s stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd as the billionaire is confident in the company’s growth, SoftBank Vice Chairman Nikesh Arora told Reuters on Monday in an interview.

“Post his board meetings he’s never been more confident in the way he believes Alibaba will continue to grow,” Arora, who is to become SoftBank’s president in June, said.

“In that circumstance, there’s no rush for us to sell it.”

Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Rachel Armstrong

