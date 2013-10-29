FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SoftBank profit likely to soar 70 percent: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 29, 2013 / 6:27 PM / 4 years ago

SoftBank profit likely to soar 70 percent: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Softbank Corp's logo is pictured at its branch in Tokyo June 11, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

(Reuters) - SoftBank Corp’s (9984.T) group operating profit could shoot up more than 70 percent for the six months through September, driven by sales of iPhones and other smartphones, the Nikkei reported.

The Japanese tech and telecoms group is expected to report a record operating profit of more than 700 billion yen ($7.14 billion), also helped by gains from one-time items, the business daily reported.

SoftBank added 1.58 million subscribers in the period, up 5 percent, surpassing those of competitors such as KDDI Corp (9433.T) and NTT DoCoMo Inc (9437.T), the daily reported.

SoftBank, which owns 80 percent of No. 3 U.S. mobile operator Sprint Corp (S.N), could also post temporary gains from its acquisitions and revaluation of some of its units, the Nikkei said.

SoftBank said in July it expected consolidated operating profit of 1 trillion yen ($10.2 billion) for the year ending March 2014, in line with the average forecast of five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 98.0900 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Garima Goel in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.