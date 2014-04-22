U.S. investment manager cuts SoftBank stake by half vs June 2013: filing

Pedestrians walk past a logo of SoftBank Corp outside its branch in Tokyo February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. investment manager Capital Research and Management cut its stake in Japanese mobile operator SoftBank Corp (9984.T) by about half to 6.67 percent compared with June last year, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.

SoftBank shares have fallen 15 percent so far this year after almost doubling in value last year, partly driven by expectations that its 37-percent held Chinese e-commerce operator Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would launch an initial public offering.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 has lost about 11 percent during the same period.