FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SoftBank untraded with glut of sell orders
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
April 16, 2013 / 12:25 AM / in 4 years

SoftBank untraded with glut of sell orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Softbank Corp's logo is pictured at its branch in Tokyo October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank Corp (9984.T) were untraded with a glut of sell orders on Tuesday after U.S. Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) offered to buy wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) for $25.5 billion.

Dish’s offer could trump a proposal in October by SoftBank to buy 70 percent of Sprint for $20.1 billion.

SoftBank were notionally quoted at 4,405 yen, down 6 percent from its Monday’s close of 4,685 yen.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 1.9 percent at 13,021.81.

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.