SoftBank untraded with glut of sell orders

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of SoftBank Corp (9984.T) were untraded with a glut of sell orders on Tuesday after U.S. Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) offered to buy wireless service provider Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N) for $25.5 billion.

Dish’s offer could trump a proposal in October by SoftBank to buy 70 percent of Sprint for $20.1 billion.

SoftBank were notionally quoted at 4,405 yen, down 6 percent from its Monday’s close of 4,685 yen.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 1.9 percent at 13,021.81.