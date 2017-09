A shop clerk is seen through a window displaying a logo of SoftBank Corp at its branch in Tokyo June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Corp said on Monday that it expects to complete its $21.6 billion acquisition of U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Nextel Corp on Wednesday, July 10.

SoftBank and Sprint received final regulatory approval for their deal from the Federal Communications Commission last week.

The Japanese company said it expects the deal to close on Wednesday, U.S. Eastern Standard Time.

