FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SoftBank says will not consolidate Sprint's $2 billion impairment charge
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 5, 2015 / 3:02 PM / 3 years ago

SoftBank says will not consolidate Sprint's $2 billion impairment charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

People walk behind the logo of SoftBank Corp in Tokyo December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Corp (9984.T) said on Thursday it would not recognize in its consolidated financial statements the $2.1 billion impairment charge made by its majority-owned U.S. telecoms network operator Sprint Corp (S.N), because of differing accounting standards.

Earlier Sprint said the charge included a $1.9 billion reduction associated with the Sprint trade name and about $200 million reduction in the carrying value of its wireline network assets.

But SoftBank, which owns nearly 80 percent of Sprint, said it would not recognize the charge, which it calculated at 256.8 billion yen, on its consolidated statements because Softbank operates under the International Financial Reporting Standards, while Sprint operates under the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). 

The fast-growing parent sliced the best part of $1 billion off its annual profit forecast in November, saying Sprint’s battle to turn its business round would be a long one.

(This story corrects yen figure in third paragraph, adding ‘billion’)

Reporting by Teppei Kasai; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.