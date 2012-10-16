FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Softbank shares jump 10 percent after Son reassures on dilution
October 16, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Softbank shares jump 10 percent after Son reassures on dilution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Softbank Corp's logo is pictured at its branch in Tokyo October 15, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Softbank Corp (9984.T) soared 10 percent to 2,500 yen on Tuesday morning after CEO Masayoshi Son reassured investors that there would be no dilution of the company’s shares after a $20.1 billion deal to acquire about 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp (S.N).

Softbank’s shares had lost 21 percent over the previous two sessions on rumors of the deal, which sources say the company will fund with loans from four major banks, and which some investors worried was too expensive.

Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Michael Watson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
