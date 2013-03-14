FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: EMC, IBM eye web hosting company SoftLayer - sources
March 14, 2013 / 9:12 PM / 5 years ago

Exclusive: EMC, IBM eye web hosting company SoftLayer - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign at the IBM facility near Boulder, Colorado September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - IBM Corp and EMC Corp are among parties in talks to buy privately held database web hosting company SoftLayer Technologies Inc, in a deal that could fetch over $2 billion, three sources close to the matter said.

Dallas, Texas-based SoftLayer has hired Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse to run the sale process, the sources said, asking not to be named because the talks are private.

SoftLayer’s sale process was initially spurred by one of its customers, AT&T Inc, which approached the company in recent months seeking exclusive talks, one of the sources said. AT&T is no longer involved in the process, two of the sources said.

Spokespeople for SoftLayer, AT&T, EMC, IBM, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Reporting by Nadia Damouni; additional reporting by Nicola Leske and Sinead Carew; Editing by Soyoung Kim, Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
