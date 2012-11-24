FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 24, 2012 / 1:43 PM / 5 years ago

Software AG has 1 billion euro war chest for any acquisition: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German business software maker Software AG SOWG.DE has the financial flexibility to make any acquisition worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion), a German weekly said on Saturday, citing finance director Arnd Zinnhardt.

“We are so well positioned in terms of our operating activities and our balance sheet that we could theoretically pay for a big acquisition of up to 1 billion euros,” he said.

He does not rule out another acquisition next year, the report said.

Software is on the lookout for companies which are in the business of cloud computing or in big data analysis, he added.

Software’s 487 million euro acquisition of business process management software maker IDS Scheer in 2009 was its biggest so far. ($1 = 0.7717 euros)

Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach, editing by William Hardy

