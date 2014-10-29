FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Software AG third-quarter operating profit flat, beats expectations
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 29, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

Software AG third-quarter operating profit flat, beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German business software maker Software AG (SOWG.DE) on Wednesday posted flat third-quarter operating profit, beating expectations, as cost cuts aimed at turning around its consulting business started to pay off.

The Darmstadt-based company has shifted its focus to tools which help companies deliver their software over the Internet using so-called cloud computing from software that used to be installed on individual computers - a painful transition that has weighed on income for the past two years.

But in the latest quarter, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding some special items, were unchanged at 49.1 million euros ($62.5 million, beating even the most optimistic expectation of 43 million euros in a Reuters poll. The poll average was 40.1 million euros.

Its operating margin climbed to 30.5 percent, up 7.5 percentage points from the second quarter, the company said.

“This was primarily due to the focus on our product business, financial discipline and the improved efficiency of internal processes,” said Software AG’s Finance Chief Arnd Zinnhardt in a statement.

But Germany’s second-largest business software maker after SAP (SAPG.DE) said it still expected its operating margin, excluding special items, to be between 26 and 28 percent in 2014.

Software AG products include those that help companies such as Nissan Motor Co LTd (7201.T) and Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) keep inventories at efficient levels, monitoring in real time how fast clients are being served, and those which help with retrieving data from outdated software systems.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.