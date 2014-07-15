Software AG says no update on 2018 targets before next year

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Software AG’s Chief Executive Karl-Heinz Streibich said the German business software maker would not publish a revision of its 2018 targets before next year.

“This is not a full confirmation of our 2018 targets. We did not have the time to analyze the next four years yet,” he told a conference call on Tuesday.

The company earlier cut its 2014 outlook for sales growth at its biggest business, citing significant delays to major projects.