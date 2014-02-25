FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sogefi FY net profit down 25 percent on restructuring costs
February 25, 2014 / 5:01 PM / 4 years ago

Sogefi FY net profit down 25 percent on restructuring costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian car parts maker Sogefi (SGFI.MI) on Tuesday reported a 25 percent drop in 2013 net profit to 21.1 million euros ($29 million), hit by higher financial charges and restructuring costs.

Sogefi, owned by Italy’s De Benedetti family through its CIR (CIRX.MI) holding, said revenues rose 1.2 percent to 1.3 billion euros. The company decided not to distribute a dividend to preserve cash, it said.

The group, one of the world’s key producers of engine systems and suspension components, said it would focus this year on increasing its presence outside Europe, improving its product mix and focus on boosting efficiency in its European operations.

The overall car market is expected to grow in 2014, driven by China, modest growth in North and South America and further stabilization in Europe, it added.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak

