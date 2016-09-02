FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'Ring of fire' solar eclipse enthralls sky watchers on Reunion Island
September 2, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

'Ring of fire' solar eclipse enthralls sky watchers on Reunion Island

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - - A solar eclipse delighted astronomy fans on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean on Thursday, drawing sky watchers outside to watch the moon pass before the sun to make a so-called "ring of fire".

Some 3,000 people gathered on the southwestern side of the French-governed island to see the "annular solar eclipse" - the moment when the moon blots out most of the sun to create the appearance of a bright ring around its edges.

Wearing protective glasses, residents and tourists watched and took pictures of the astronomical phenomenon for several hours.

"I (once) saw a solar eclipse...but I have never seen an annular solar eclipse before," Austrian tourist Beate Sosz said. "It is great."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
