It's a fireball fight! Salvadoran villagers fling burning rags at each other
El Salvador's annual church festival in which young men throw fiery, gasoline-soaked rags at one another in the streets, took place on Thursday (August 31).
Sept 1 - A solar eclipse delighted astronomy fans on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean on Thursday, drawing sky watchers outside to watch the moon pass before the sun to make a so-called "ring of fire".
Some 3,000 people gathered on the southwestern side of the French-governed island to see the "annular solar eclipse" - the moment when the moon blots out most of the sun to create the appearance of a bright ring around its edges.
Wearing protective glasses, residents and tourists watched and took pictures of the astronomical phenomenon for several hours.
"I (once) saw a solar eclipse...but I have never seen an annular solar eclipse before," Austrian tourist Beate Sosz said. "It is great."
El Salvador's annual church festival in which young men throw fiery, gasoline-soaked rags at one another in the streets, took place on Thursday (August 31).
TOKYO "At that moment, I understood what it means to feel like I'd rather die," wrote a young Japanese woman, recalling the trauma she suffered as a pre-teen, over having sex with a man to earn funds to repay what she thought was a debt.
TAIPEI, A hotel in Taiwan is having a dog masseuse pamper the pooches staying with them with pet massages using ancient Chinese techniques.