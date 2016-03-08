FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prayers, tourism for solar eclipse in Southeast Asia
#Environment
March 8, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Prayers, tourism for solar eclipse in Southeast Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Tourists have flocked to Indonesia’s Palembang, all eager to see a solar eclipse on early Wednesday morning.

    The eclipse will be seen across Southeast Asia and parts of the Pacific, with Palembang said to be among the best locations to view the phenomenon.

    The local National Meteorology Geophysics and Climate Agency (BMKG) has been preparing by putting up surveillance equipment on the Ampera bridge.

    In Bangkok, where a partial eclipse is expected, Thai Buddhists offered prayers to Rahu, a god believed to have swallowed the sun, causing a solar eclipse.

    While some believe prayers and food offerings would avoid bad luck associated with the phenomenon, others said it was for peace of mind.

