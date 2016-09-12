Elon Musk, Chairman of SolarCity and CEO of Tesla Motors, speaks at SolarCity's Inside Energy Summit in Manhattan, New York October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rashid Umar Abbasi/File Photo

Solar panel installer SolarCity Corp (SCTY.O), which is being bought by Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) for $2.6 billion, said on Monday it had raised $305 million to fund its projects.

A private investment fund affiliated with Quantum Strategic Partners Ltd provided the equity investment, the company said.

The fund was advised by Soros Fund Management LLC.

The deal included an 18-year-loan syndicated to five institutional investors, SolarCity said.

The solar company said last month it faced greater-than-usual delays in closing new project financing commitments due to its takeover talks with Tesla.

