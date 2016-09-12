Solar panel installer SolarCity Corp (SCTY.O), which is being bought by Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) for $2.6 billion, said on Monday it had raised $305 million to fund its projects.
A private investment fund affiliated with Quantum Strategic Partners Ltd provided the equity investment, the company said.
The fund was advised by Soros Fund Management LLC.
The deal included an 18-year-loan syndicated to five institutional investors, SolarCity said.
The solar company said last month it faced greater-than-usual delays in closing new project financing commitments due to its takeover talks with Tesla.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru:; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Pictures
Sponsored Topics
Next In Technology News
Samsung scion to take board role at flagship amid Note 7 shock
SEOUL The Samsung Group's de facto leader and heir apparent is poised to join the board of crown jewel Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, a step towards formalizing his role as head of the conglomerate as it reels from a massive smartphone recall.
Payments app Venmo launches ads, ramps up competition for banks
NEW YORK Payments app Venmo will roll out its first major promotional campaign on Monday, intensifying its battle over young customers' wallets with big banks.
Amazon and Pandora set to launch new music streaming services: NY Times
Amazon.com Inc and Pandora Media Inc are planning to launch new versions of their streaming music services in coming weeks, the New York Times reported on Sunday, citing several anonymous people with knowledge of the matter.