FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tesla acquisition target SolarCity raises $345 million to fund projects
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 18, 2016 / 12:43 PM / a year ago

Tesla acquisition target SolarCity raises $345 million to fund projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A SolarCity vehicle is seen on the road in San Diego, California, U.S. June 22, 2016.Mike Blake

(Reuters) - SolarCity Corp SCTY.O, which received a takeover bid from Elon Musk's Tesla Motors in June, said it has raised $345 million in tax equity and also increased its debt facility by $110 million to $760 million.

The company said it raised the funds from four separate partners in June and July to cover the capital cost of new equipment and installations, and make it possible for customers to pay less for solar power than they pay for utility power.

San Mateo-based Solar City had raised $728 million in financing, partly through tax equity, during the first quarter.

SolarCity said on Monday that $70 million of the $110 million increase in its existing debt facility was due to the addition of two new lenders.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.