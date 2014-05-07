FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SolarCity posts smaller loss, raises full-year outlook
May 7, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

SolarCity posts smaller loss, raises full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - SolarCity Corp SCTY.O, the largest residential solar installer in the United States, raised its full-year forecast for panel installations after reporting a smaller first-quarter loss.

The company said it expects to deploy 105-110 megawatt of solar panels in the second quarter and raised its 2014 forecast to 500-550 MW from the 475-525 MW it had projected earlier.

The company’s net loss attributable to stockholders narrowed to $24.1 million, or 26 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $40.9 million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

SolarCity, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk, said revenue more than doubled to $63.5 million.

Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

