SolarCity misses targets again, stock slides 30 percent

(Reuters) - SolarCity Corp SCTY.O said on Tuesday it installed fewer rooftop solar systems than expected for the second straight quarter and warned that its supercharged growth would slow in 2016, sending shares down more than 30 percent.

The top U.S. rooftop solar company deployed 272 megawatts of solar panels in the fourth quarter, below its forecast of 280 to 300 MW. SolarCity blamed some of the shortfall on Nevada’s decision in December to roll back a favorable solar policy.

SolarCity backed its 2016 installation forecast of 1.25 gigawatts, saying it would still grow more than 40 percent this year. Still, that is a far lower growth rate than in years past. In 2015, for instance, installations increased by 73 percent.

SolarCity, which has expanded dramatically in the last five years, said late last year that it would transition its business to be more focused on generating cash than on growth.

On a conference call with reporters, Chief Executive Lyndon Rive said the company would increase sales and marketing expenses to make up for the hit of 20 MW per quarter it expected from its decision to exit the Nevada market.

“We do have to make up that gap and still have growth,” Rive said.

Shares of the company, which is backed by Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) founder Elon Musk, slid to $17.89 in after-hours trading after closing at $26.35 on the Nasdaq. As of Tuesday’s close, the stock was down 48 percent in 2016, in part because the slide in oil prices has hurt investor interest in renewable energy stocks.

“We’re in an unforgiving market,” Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said. “In a less bearish, broader market landscape, investors would not look at this as a disaster.”

SolarCity also forecast a wider-than-expected loss of $2.55-$2.65 per share for the current quarter. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of $2.36 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $4.6 million, or 4 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of $3.6 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of $2.37 per share, while analysts were expecting a loss of $2.59.

Revenue rose 61 percent to $115.5 million, higher than analysts’ estimate of $105.6 million.