5 months ago
SolarEdge stock could jump 40 percent in within year: Barron's
March 26, 2017 / 5:43 PM / 5 months ago

SolarEdge stock could jump 40 percent in within year: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The stock of SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG.O), the Israeli maker of solar power systems, could rise 40 percent in the next year since it is one of the few profitable companies in the sector and is positioned to grow, Barron's reported in its March 27 edition.

The business and investing publication cited its strong balance sheet and expectations of growth in international sales as well as an opportunity in the commercial market as reasons for a stock rise.

The stock closed at $13.70, off 0.7 percent on Friday and is down 43 percent in the past year.

Reporting by Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

