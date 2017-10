The logo of SolarWorld AG is pictured at the reception in a plant in Freiberg near Dresden December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - German solar company SolarWorld SWVG.DE saw very good business in the United States so far in the fourth quarter, Chief Executive Frank Asbeck told Reuters on Wednesday.

Asbeck also added that a strategic partnership was one of many options for the group, which had posted a 300 million euro ($389.97 million) net loss for the first nine months of 2012.