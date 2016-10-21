FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's SolarWorld warns on 2016 profits, sales
October 21, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 10 months ago

Germany's SolarWorld warns on 2016 profits, sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's SolarWorld SWVKk.DE warned it would not achieve its 2016 sales and profit goals due to a collapse in demand in China that resulted in Chinese competitors dumping their inventories on the global market.

"After massive installations of solar systems in the first half of 2016, the domestic demand in China collapsed due to the reduction of feed-in tariffs in Q3 2016," the company said in a statement late on Friday.

"The company will achieve its shipment forecast of an increase of more than 20 percent compared with the previous year, but it does not expect to fulfil its forecasts regarding revenue and earnings before interest and taxes."

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
