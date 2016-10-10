FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold miner SolGold says BHP Billiton offer not in its best interest
October 10, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Gold miner SolGold says BHP Billiton offer not in its best interest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A promotional sign adorns a stage at a BHP Billiton function in central Sydney, Australia August 20, 2013.David Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) - Gold miner SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) said on Monday that global miner BHP Billiton Plc's (BLT.L) (BHP.AX) offer to buy a stake in the company to gain exposure to its Cascabel project in Ecuador was not in its best interest.

BHP Billiton on Saturday offered $30 million for a 10 percent stake in SolGold. The offer also includes an additional $275 million proposal, linked with acquiring a 70 percent stake in the unit managing the Cascabel project, SolGold said.

SolGold, which owns a 80 percent stake in the Ecuador project, said the BHP offer was not in its best interest, as it preferred a $33 million financing proposal from investment fund Maxit Capital and gold mine operator Newcrest International.

"The current... financing with Maxit and Newcrest is the preferred option at this time as it leaves us in control of this very exciting project at Cascabel....There is considerable upside in the additional 13 targets as well as the existing and growing Alpala deposit," SolGold said.

(Corrects company name to "SolGold" from "SoldGold" in paragraph 4. Story was earlier refiled to correct spelling of Ecuador in paragraphs one and three)

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair
