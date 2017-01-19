FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes off Solomon Islands in South Pacific: USGS
January 19, 2017 / 11:22 PM / 7 months ago

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes off Solomon Islands in South Pacific: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck off the South Pacific nation of the Solomon Islands at a depth of 33 kms (20 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Hawaii said there was no Pacific-wide tsunami threat.

The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre said in a separate statement that there was no tsunami threat to Australia's mainland, islands or offshore territories.

Solomon Islands's National Disaster Management Office was not immediately available for comment.

The undersea quake struck 71km (44 miles) west of the city of Kirakira, which is on the country's biggest island, Makira.

Reporting by Byron Kaye and Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry

