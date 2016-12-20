FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off Solomon islands: USGS
December 20, 2016 / 4:51 AM / 8 months ago

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes off Solomon islands: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck off the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the second powerful tremor in the islands to Australia's north in less than two weeks .

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) said the quake, which was centered some 120 km (70 miles) northwest of Kira Kira at a depth of s 44 km, had not triggered any tsunami threat.

It came less than two weeks after a powerful 7.8 earthquake struck off the Solomons, perched on the geologically active "Pacific Ring of Fire", triggering a tsunami warning for a wide swath of the South Pacific that sent hundreds of villagers rushing to higher ground.

Reporting by Jane Wardell and Byron Kaye

