Tsunami generated by Solomon's quake could be destructive: Pacific center
February 6, 2013 / 2:14 AM / 5 years ago

Tsunami generated by Solomon's quake could be destructive: Pacific center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY (Reuters) - A tsunami generated by a major 8.0 magnitude undersea earthquake off the Solomon Islands on Wednesday had the potential to be destructive near the epicenter and could pose a threat to more distant coastlines, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The center did not say how big the tsunami was, but it gave arrival times from a few minutes to several hours to island nations around the South Pacific.

“When no major waves are observed for two hours after the estimated time of arrival or damaging waves have not occurred for at least two hours then local authorities can assume the threat is passed,” the Hawaii-based center said.

Reporting by Michael Perry; Editing by Ken Wills

