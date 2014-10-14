Solvay wins contract to provide plastic for iPhone 6: Bloomberg

A customer holds an iPhone 6 (R) and iPhone 6 Plus after the phones went on sale at the Fifth Avenue Apple store in Manhattan, New York September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

(Reuters) - Belgian chemicals company Solvay SA has won a contract to provide plastic for Apple Inc’s latest smartphone iPhone 6 handsets, Bloomberg said on Monday.

Solvay will supply polyether ether ketone polymer (PEEK) a colorless thermoplastic polymer, for internal parts of the iPhone 6 models, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the situation.

Neither Solvay nor Apple could immediately be reached for comment.

Apple’s new iPhones, which became available in September, logged a record 4 million pre-orders on the first day.

PEEK, used in various industries like medical, aerospace and automotive, is popular for its strength and rigidity and is known to withstand high temperatures.