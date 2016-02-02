FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two injured as explosion forces plane to turn back in Somalia
#World News
February 2, 2016 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

Two injured as explosion forces plane to turn back in Somalia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Two passengers were injured in an explosion that blew a hole in the fuselage of a commercial plane taking off from the Mogadishu on Tuesday, an airline representative said.

There was no immediate explanation of the explosion from the airline or Somali government officials.

“Daalo airline was enroute to Djibouti but it landed shortly after it took off. A fire exploded and two passengers were slightly wounded,” Mohamed Hussein, an agent for Daallo Airlines, the operator of the flight, told Reuters.

Aviation website www.airlive.net said the explosion occurred on flight D3159, an Airbus A321, adding witnesses heard a loud bang.

Daallo flies to several destinations in the Horn of Africa and the Middle East, its website showed.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Duncan Miriri

