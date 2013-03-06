U.N. lifts Somalia government arms embargo for one year

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council agreed on Wednesday to lift a decades-old arms embargo on Somalia’s government for one year, allowing the country to buy light weapons in a bid to strengthen its security forces to combat al Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters.
The resolution, unanimously adopted by the 15-member council, leaves in place a ban on surface-to-air missiles, larger-caliber guns, howitzers, cannons and mortars, anti-tank guided weapons, mines and night vision weapon sights.
