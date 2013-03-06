U.N. lifts Somalia government arms embargo for one year

Somali government soldiers trained by the European Union Training Mission (EUTM) team are pictured with their weapons as they wait for their passing out ceremony at Bihanga army training camp, 368 km (230 miles) west of Uganda's capital Kampala, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. Security Council agreed on Wednesday to lift a decades-old arms embargo on Somalia’s government for one year, allowing the country to buy light weapons in a bid to strengthen its security forces to combat al Qaeda-linked Islamist fighters.

The resolution, unanimously adopted by the 15-member council, leaves in place a ban on surface-to-air missiles, larger-caliber guns, howitzers, cannons and mortars, anti-tank guided weapons, mines and night vision weapon sights.