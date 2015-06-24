Somalia's al Shabaab says carried out car bomb attack in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab insurgents said on Wednesday its members were behind a car bomb explosion in the Somali capital targeting government officials from the United Arab Emirates that killed three people.

“We targeted enemy delegates from the UAE and we inflicted casualties upon them and their forces,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman told Reuters.

Hussein Afrah, a Somali military officer, said the target of the blast were military trainers from the UAE but they were all unharmed.