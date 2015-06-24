FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Somalia's al Shabaab says carried out car bomb attack in Mogadishu
June 24, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Somalia's al Shabaab says carried out car bomb attack in Mogadishu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab insurgents said on Wednesday its members were behind a car bomb explosion in the Somali capital targeting government officials from the United Arab Emirates that killed three people.

“We targeted enemy delegates from the UAE and we inflicted casualties upon them and their forces,” Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operation spokesman told Reuters.

Hussein Afrah, a Somali military officer, said the target of the blast were military trainers from the UAE but they were all unharmed.

Reporting by Feisal Omar and Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia

